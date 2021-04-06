Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand adds 250 Covid cases Tuesday
Thailand
General

Thailand adds 250 Covid cases Tuesday

published : 6 Apr 2021 at 11:11

updated: 6 Apr 2021 at 12:22

writer: Online reporters

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, wearing a traditional Karen shirt, watches nurses administer the Coronavac vaccine to frontline health workers after he arrived to hand over 2,000 vials of the vaccine and other medical supplies to frontline workers to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, as authorities fear a further influx of Myanmar refugees over the border, at Mae Sariang Hospital in Mae Hong Son province on April 2, 2021. (AFP)
FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, wearing a traditional Karen shirt, watches nurses administer the Coronavac vaccine to frontline health workers after he arrived to hand over 2,000 vials of the vaccine and other medical supplies to frontline workers to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, as authorities fear a further influx of Myanmar refugees over the border, at Mae Sariang Hospital in Mae Hong Son province on April 2, 2021. (AFP)

The government on Tuesday recorded 250 new Covid-19 cases, 245 of them locally transmitted and five imported, raising the accumulated total since the start of the pandemic to 29,571.

No new deaths were recorded, leaving the toll at 95.

The Department of Disease Control said 155 new cases were detected via active case finding: 119 in Bangkok, 30 in Narathiwat, three in Chon Buri, two in Sa Kaeo and one in Samut Prakan.

A further 90 cases were reported by hospitals: 37 in Bangkok, 19 in Samut Prakan, 15 in Chon Buri, seven in Samut Sakhon, two each in Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani, and one each in Tak, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Chaiyaphum and Prachin Buri.

The five imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the Czech Republic, Madagascar, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Of the 29,571 total cases, 27,948 (94.51%) have recovered, including 108 discharged over the past 24 hours, leaving 1,528 at hospitals. Global Covid-19 cases rose by 468,105 in 24 hours to 132.40 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 7,255 to 2.87 million. The United States had the most cases at 31.49 million, up 50,329, and the most deaths at 569,197, up 415.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

US joins talks aimed at salvaging Iran nuclear deal

VIENNA: The United States will on Tuesday join talks in Austria's capital Vienna aimed at salvaging an international agreement on Iran's nuclear programme, which Washington withdrew from in 2018.

11:45
World

Rise of the 'robo-plants', as scientists fuse nature with tech

SINGAPORE: Remote-controlled Venus flytrap "robo-plants" and crops that tell farmers when they are hit by disease could become reality after scientists developed a high-tech system for communicating with vegetation.

11:45
Thailand

Suvarnabhumi airport staff getting Covid shots

Suvarnabhumi international airport has begun an inoculation drive, aiming to vaccinate all 30,000 staff against Covid-19 by the end of next month and boost confidence in the airport's safety as it reopens to tourists.

11:16