Thailand adds 250 Covid cases Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, wearing a traditional Karen shirt, watches nurses administer the Coronavac vaccine to frontline health workers after he arrived to hand over 2,000 vials of the vaccine and other medical supplies to frontline workers to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, as authorities fear a further influx of Myanmar refugees over the border, at Mae Sariang Hospital in Mae Hong Son province on April 2, 2021. (AFP)

The government on Tuesday recorded 250 new Covid-19 cases, 245 of them locally transmitted and five imported, raising the accumulated total since the start of the pandemic to 29,571.

No new deaths were recorded, leaving the toll at 95.

The Department of Disease Control said 155 new cases were detected via active case finding: 119 in Bangkok, 30 in Narathiwat, three in Chon Buri, two in Sa Kaeo and one in Samut Prakan.

A further 90 cases were reported by hospitals: 37 in Bangkok, 19 in Samut Prakan, 15 in Chon Buri, seven in Samut Sakhon, two each in Chiang Mai and Pathum Thani, and one each in Tak, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Chaiyaphum and Prachin Buri.

The five imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the Czech Republic, Madagascar, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

Of the 29,571 total cases, 27,948 (94.51%) have recovered, including 108 discharged over the past 24 hours, leaving 1,528 at hospitals. Global Covid-19 cases rose by 468,105 in 24 hours to 132.40 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 7,255 to 2.87 million. The United States had the most cases at 31.49 million, up 50,329, and the most deaths at 569,197, up 415.