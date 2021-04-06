Testing alert for customers of 7 Bangkok bars

City Hall provides Covid-19 vaccination to people at the public health service centre set up at Wat That Thong on Tuesday following a new cluster of infections at sven pubs and bars in Bangkok. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

People who visited seven bars and pubs in Bangkok in March have been told to urgently seek Covid-19 tests at public hospitals after a new coronavirus cluster was reported.

The seven pubs places are Krystal Club Thonglor 25 in Thong Lor; Baan Phahol Café and Bar in the Chatuchak area; Ekamai Beer House in Ekamai area; Barbarbar in Thong Lor, Dollar Bangkok, and The Cassette Music Bar and Pub Dirty in Ekkamai area, according to the Disease Control Department.

Earlier, the department reported 40 people working at the seven venues had been infected with Covid-19 during March 25-27. Patrons of those venues had been advised to contact health officials.