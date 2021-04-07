Section
Phuket Covid case linked to Bangkok pub
Thailand
General

published : 7 Apr 2021 at 10:53

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Phuket health chief Dr Koosak Kookiatkul at a press conference in Phuket.
PHUKET: Four new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Phuket, one definitely linked to a pub in Thong Lor area of Bangkok.

Phuket health chief Koosak Kookiatkul said on Wednesday one of the cases was a 29-year-old woman who worked as a receptionist at an entertainment venue in Thong Lor.

A customer there was confirmed infected with Covid-19 on April 1. On April 2, the woman hired a van and went to Don Mueang airport, where she took a 1.15pm flight to Phuket.

She had a headache during the flight. After landing at Phuket airport at 2.40pm, she caught a taxi at 3.30pm to a hotel in tambon Rawai of Muang district. She had a meal with her boyfriend and his relatives.

About 7pm, she learned that two colleagues who worked in Thong Lor had Covid-19. She had a fever by 8pm and moved to another hotel in tambon Rawai.

On the morning of April 3 she had a fever and runny nose and a cough. She tested positive for Covid-19 at a private hospital.

Dr Koosak said the infected woman had been in close contact with 10 people.

The three other confirmed cases were members of a Phuket family. Three of the patients were admitted to Vachira Phuket Hospital and the other was at a private hospital.

Dr Koosak said  health workers were also investigating possible Covid-19 transmission among people attending events at Café Del Mar following a report that a visitor there had the disease.

