Clash in Pattani, cleric killed

The bullet-riddled car in which a muslim cleric was found dead after a clash between insurgents and police in Pattani's Khok Pho district on Tuesday night.(Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A muslim cleric was caught in the crossfire and killed during a clash between insurgents and police in Khok Pho district on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred about 7pm at Ban Khuan Lamae in tambon Naket.



Police said insurgents set fire to a power pole and then opened fire at an approaching police patrol.



During the exchange of shots a car was riddled by bullets. After the insurgents retreated, Romli Wango, a cleric at Khuan Lamae mosque, was found dead in the car.



An investigation was underway.



In Narathiwat, a pipe bomb was thrown at an operations base of the 5th Marine Company at Wat Urai in Bacho district and exploded about 6.50pm. Nobody was hurt.



Police were investigating.