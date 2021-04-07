Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Clash in Pattani, cleric killed
Thailand
General

Clash in Pattani, cleric killed

published : 7 Apr 2021 at 10:09

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

The bullet-riddled car in which a muslim cleric was found dead after a clash between insurgents and police in Pattani's Khok Pho district on Tuesday night.(Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
The bullet-riddled car in which a muslim cleric was found dead after a clash between insurgents and police in Pattani's Khok Pho district on Tuesday night.(Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A muslim cleric was caught in the crossfire and killed during a clash between insurgents and police in Khok Pho district on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident occurred about 7pm at Ban Khuan Lamae in tambon Naket.

Police said insurgents set fire to a power pole and then opened fire at an approaching police patrol.

During the exchange of shots a car was riddled by bullets. After the insurgents retreated, Romli Wango, a cleric at Khuan Lamae mosque, was found dead in the car.

An investigation was underway.

In Narathiwat, a pipe bomb was thrown at an operations base of the 5th Marine Company at Wat Urai in Bacho district and exploded  about 6.50pm. Nobody was hurt.

Police were investigating.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Cabinet ministers, MPs enter Covid quarantine

Several cabinet ministers and all Bhumjaithai Party MPs have begun 14-day quarantine after being in close contact with new Covid-19 cases.

11:09
Thailand

Phuket Covid case linked to Bangkok pub

PHUKET: Four new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Phuket, one definitely linked to a pub in Thong Lor area of Bangkok.

10:53
Thailand

Japanese executive infected with Covid-19

AYUTTHAYA: A 46-year-old Japanese executive at a factory in Rojana Industrial Estate in Uthai district has been diagnosed infected with Covid-19, provincial public health office chief Peera Areerat said on Tuesday.

10:40