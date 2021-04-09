Transport Ministry issues rules on travel refunds

The government has announced measures to help people forced to cancel journeys on public transport between April 9-18 because of the new Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the Transport Ministry, bus and rail-service passengers can claim full refunds if they want to cancel trips to avoid travelling during the Songkran holiday period to help contain the outbreak.

However, people are advised to cancel their journeys at least 24 hours before they are due to travel.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), if tickets are bought through a combination of cash and state welfare card benefits, only the cash will be refunded.

For those who bought group guided tour tickets or chartered train tickets, they also can obtain full refunds if they notify officials at least one day before the departure date. However, if provinces being travelled to or from are declared strict and maximum control zones, people can cancel journeys at least one hour before departure time.

Those who make reservations online are advised to send refund claims along with e-tickets to the following email address: passenger-ser@railway.co.th.

The SRT is also urging all passengers to strictly follow social-distancing measures and wear face masks at all times. People are being asked to check in and out using the Thai Chana platform and to immediately notify station staff if they develop or see anyone with flu-like symptoms.