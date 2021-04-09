Songkran merits its own insurance policy

A special policy is on offer for people to insure themselves against Songkran traffic accidents and Covid-19 infections, according to government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

The 10-baht premium was intended to be a gift from the government to people who travel during the holiday and to soothe their concerns about a fresh wave of infections, Ms Rachada said on Friday.

The policies are being sold until the end of next month while the Songkran holiday exodus is under way. The holiday period lasts until April 18.

The Office of the Insurance Commission has collaborated with insurance companies to create the “New Normal Super Plus” policy, which caters specifically to Songkran travellers and the Covid-19 at-risk groups.

The micro-insurance provides a 100,000-baht payout for death, loss of limb or disability resulting from traffic accidents, or 50,000 baht for death, loss of limb resulting from murder or physical attack.

Policyholders who require hospitalisation from a traffic accident or side-effects of Covid-19 vaccination are entitled to 300 baht a day of compensation for up to 20 days.

The coverage also includes a 5,000-baht payout for death from Covid-19 vaccination.

In addition, anyone insured who has contracted Covid-19 is entitled to 3,000 baht in coverage.

Those taking out the insurance must be between the ages of 20 and 70 on the day they buy the policy, which is available from 23 participating insurance firms.

This year, the government aims to cut traffic accidents by at least 5% from last year, when 1,307 road accidents were recorded nationwide during the Songkran period, one of the busiest times of the year for road traffic.

The 2020 figure was relatively low given the restrictions in place at the time. The three-year average from 2017-19 for accidents over the seven-day Songkran period was 3,405, with 378 deaths.

At least 1,200 roadside police checkpoints will be up and running to curb drink-driving, while local police will rein in Covid spreaders during the Songkran festival.

Of particular concern will be people trying to enter the country illegally who may also carry the virus and who may go on to be hired as workers in tourist destinations or night entertainment venues, police said.