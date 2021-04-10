63 cops infected, associates quarantined

One last spray: Health workers in full protective gear perform disinfectant procedures as they see off 80 foreign detainees who recovered from Covid-19 at a field hospital at the Immigration Bureau. They were transferred to the bureau’s Suan Phlu facility in the capital pending their deportation. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

At least 63 police officers are confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) said on Friday.

Those who have come into contact with the infected officers have been tested for the virus and quarantined in line with public health procedures, RTP spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepjamnong said.

In light of the new surge in infections, national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk has told officers to follow Covid-19 control measures strictly, particularly those whose duties involve serving the public directly.

The police chief also ordered half the RTP's staff at its headquarters to work from home and other units to adopt similar measures wherever possible, the spokesman said.

Pol Gen Suwat also instructed all police stations to work with other agencies to closely monitor night entertainment venues in their jurisdiction and enforce legal compliance in the wake of the latest cluster of infections linked to entertainment venues in Bangkok's Thong Lor area.

As for the long Songkran holiday period next week, when millions of people are expected to hit the road for holidays and family reunions, the police chief also told police units nationwide to assign officers to direct traffic, try to reduce reduce road accidents and take measures to curb the spread of the virus.

"Action will be taken against those involved in illegal gambling, drug abuse and entertainment venues which remain open beyond legal hours,'' Pol Maj Gen Yingyos said.

During Songkran, police will step up patrols to enforce Covid-19 control measures, including a ban on large gatherings, water-splashing, and powder-smearing, he added.

Meanwhile, the director-general of the Corrections Department, Ayuth Sintoppant, said on Friday that Narathiwat Prison had confirmed that three female inmates had tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections there to 278.

Of those, 251 were prisoners and the rest prison officials.

One death caused by the virus had been recorded, Mr Ayuth said.

The department has offered Covid-19 testing to prison staff at risk of contracting the coronavirus from infected inmates.

They can undergo the testing at the Medical Correctional Institution, he added.