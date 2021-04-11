Ayutthaya cancels Songkran festivities

AYUTTHAYA: All activities to mark the Songkran festival in this former capital city during April 13-15 have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Panu Yaemsri, the provincial governor, issued an urgent announcement on Sunday to inform the public, particularly tourists, saying that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)'s Ayutthaya office and the provincial Songkran committee had decided to cancel the activities to be held on Si Sanphet road in a grand style.



The abrupt cancellation came one day after the activities scheduled for April 13-15 were publicly announced on Saturday as the Covid-19 situation in Thailand was deteriorating, Mr Panu said.



In Ayutthaya, 21 new Covid-19 infections were found on Saturday afternoon, adding up the provice's tally to 86. This led to the decision to cancel the Songkran activities.



The Ayutthaya Hospital on Saturday issued an announcement to prohibit visits to patients. Only one relative is allowed to stay with each patient. Relatives are advised to visit patients via video calls instead.