5 killed, 12 injured in tour bus fire

KHON KAEN: Five passengers died and 12 others seriously injured after a Bangkok-bound double-decker bus they were travelling in went up in flames in Ban Haet district of this northeastern province in the small hours on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at about 12.30am on the Mitrapap highway at Nong Kham village in tambon Non Sombun.



From a police questioning of survivors, the bus of the 407 Pattana Company departed from Bung Kan province early on Monday night and stopped over in Udon Thani before heading for Bangkok with 33 passengers on board.



The bus stopped over again in Khon Kaen and proceeded shortly after midnight. While running past Nong Kham village, a rear tire of the bus burst and caught fire. The fire spread to the engine compartment and the entire bus was soon engulfed in flames.



A rescue unit and a fire engine arrived shortly afterward and managed to put out the flames in about an hour. The bus was badly damaged.



Five passengers, two of them children, were burned to death in the bus and 12 others sufferred serious burns. Sixteen other passengers were able to escape being trapped in the burning bus and survived. The bus driver was also injured.



The injured were admitted to Sirindhorn and Khon Kaen hospitals for treatment.



An investigation was underway.