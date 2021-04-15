Record caseload continues

People prepare offerings at Wat Mangkorn Kammalawas in Bangkok on Wednesday when the country logged 1,543 new Covid-19 cases, a record-high daily increment. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The Covid-19 caseload nationwide continued to set a record for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with 1,543 cases — 1,540 local infections and three imported cases, raising the total to 37,453.

Dr Chawetsan Namwat, acting director for emergency health hazard and disease control at the Department of Disease Control, said on Thursday that the daily increment was four digits for the second consecutive day.

On Wednesday the government announced the daily increment at 1,335.

"The number of new cases is increasing. Most are family members and those in contact with previous cases linked to crowded places in many areas, including entertainment places, parties, seminars and students' camps," Dr Chawetsan said.

"To reduce risks, people should work from home after the Songkran festival."

Daily new cases were reported in 62 provinces. Of them, 1,161 were confirmed at hospitals and 379 detected in communities.

"At-risk people are in the working age group and the spread of the disease is fast," he said.

Bangkok logged 409 new cases including 175 linked to entertainment places, parties, concerts and restaurants.

Chiang Mai had 278 new cases, Chon Buri and Prachuap Khiri Khan 98 cases each and Samut Prakan 24 new cases.

The three imported cases were quarantined arrivals from India, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Since April 1, Covid-19 cases have been reported in 75 provinces while the two southern provinces of Ranong and Satun were free of infection. The number of provinces with Covid-19 cases was higher than that in the previous wave, Dr Chawetsan said.

Of the 37,453 total cases, 28,383 (75.8%) recovered, including 61 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 8,973 patients remain in hospitals, including 11 dependent on ventilators. The death toll remained unchanged at 97.

Global Covid-19 cases soared by 803,194 in 24 hours to 138.83 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 13,513 to 2.98 million.

The United States had the most cases at 32.15 million, up 78,439, and the most deaths at 578,092, up 915.

Brazil had the second most deaths at 362,180, up 3,462 which was the world's highest toll increment, and the third most cases at 13.68 million, up 75,998.

India had the second most cases with 14.07 million, up 199,569, and 173,152 deaths, up 1,037.