Phuket tells tourists to follow curbs

Despite concerns about new infections, Phuket has announced there will be no local lockdown. However, the island province is asking the public to strictly observe stringent anti-Covid-19 measures there.

Deputy provincial governor Piyapong Chuwong said the resort island will not go into lockdown but Covid-19 control measures will be stepped up.

The announcement came after Pitakpol Boonyamalik, a public health inspector, asked the provincial communicable disease control committee to adopt strict anti-Covid-19 measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr Piyapong said emergency operation teams will be formed to ensure compliance by tourists and all sectors are encouraged to adopt stringent anti-coronavirus measures to curb its spread.

Despite the province not going into lockdown, Phuket will still listen to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which is expected to discuss the coronavirus situation today, according to Mr Piyapong.

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said the business sector is opposed to a lockdown as it will cripple the tourism industry already devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said after the fresh wave of infections, 15% of people have cancelled their bookings, while 30% have postponed their trips to June and July.

Phuket reported 24 new cases on Thursday, plus 581 people considered at risk of contracting the virus. Those considered at risk will need to quarantine at designated facilities.