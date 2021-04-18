Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 Covid cases, new record
published : 18 Apr 2021 at 12:17
writer: Online reporters
Thailand on Sunday recorded yet another daily record number of Covid-19 cases -- 1,767 -- bringing the accumulated number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 42,352. Two new deaths were reported, raising the toll to 101.
All but two of the new cases were contracted inside the country.
The two additional deaths pushed the toll in Thailand past 100. Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said one of the fatalities was a 54-year-old monk who suffered from multiple diseases and tested positive for the novel coronavirus after he died last Monday in Bangkok. The other death was of a woman, 70, who tested positive when she was admitted to a hospital last Monday. She died on Saturday.
The new transmissions were concentrated in six provinces, led by Bangkok with 347 cases. The others were Chon Buri (229), Chiang Mai (164), Nonthaburi (100), Prachuap Khiri Khan (66) and Samut Prakan (64). The new cases in Chon Buri and Samut Prakan were more than double those logged on Saturday.
The accumulated number of patients since the third wave of the virus largely spawned in nightspots early this month has now reached 13,489, most of them in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and other central provinces.
Dr Taweesilp singled out a new cluster at a private school in Samut Prakan as a particular worry. The hotspot was apparently sparked by two foreign teachers who visited entertainment venues in Phuket on April 2-4. They returned to teach and supervise examinations at the school from April 5-8, and then attended a farewell party on April 8 before testing positive for Covid-19 the next day. Subsequent tests at the school detected the virus in 23 students and four of their family members.
The two imported cases were recent arrivals from Pakistan and Canada.
More provinces join travel restrictions
Thailand’s third wave of Covid-19 has now reached all 77 provinces. The Interior Ministry said 44 provinces have now imposed restrictions on new arrivals in an attempt to contain the spread.
Provinces imposing self-quarantine or other requirements on travellers:
NORTH
Chiang Mai
Kamphaeng Phet
Lampang
Lamphun
Nan
Phayao
Phetchabun
Phichit
Phitsanulok
Phrae
Sukhothai
Tak
Uttaradit
NORTHEAST
Amnat Charoen
Bung Kan
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Khon Kaen
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nakhon Ratchasima
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Nong Khai
Sakon Nakhon
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Yasothon
CENTAL AND EAST
Chai Nat
Lop Buri
Nakhon Sawan
Sa Kaeo
Saraburi
Sing Buri
Uthai Thani
SOUTH
Chumphon
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Narathiwat
Pattani
Phangnga
Ranong
Satun
Songkhla
Trang