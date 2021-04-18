Death toll tops 100 as Thailand logs 1,767 Covid cases, new record

Medical workers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) register people during a mass testing event at a sports complex in Bangkok on Saturday. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Sunday recorded yet another daily record number of Covid-19 cases -- 1,767 -- bringing the accumulated number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 42,352. Two new deaths were reported, raising the toll to 101.

All but two of the new cases were contracted inside the country.

The two additional deaths pushed the toll in Thailand past 100. Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said one of the fatalities was a 54-year-old monk who suffered from multiple diseases and tested positive for the novel coronavirus after he died last Monday in Bangkok. The other death was of a woman, 70, who tested positive when she was admitted to a hospital last Monday. She died on Saturday.

The new transmissions were concentrated in six provinces, led by Bangkok with 347 cases. The others were Chon Buri (229), Chiang Mai (164), Nonthaburi (100), Prachuap Khiri Khan (66) and Samut Prakan (64). The new cases in Chon Buri and Samut Prakan were more than double those logged on Saturday.

The accumulated number of patients since the third wave of the virus largely spawned in nightspots early this month has now reached 13,489, most of them in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and other central provinces.

Dr Taweesilp singled out a new cluster at a private school in Samut Prakan as a particular worry. The hotspot was apparently sparked by two foreign teachers who visited entertainment venues in Phuket on April 2-4. They returned to teach and supervise examinations at the school from April 5-8, and then attended a farewell party on April 8 before testing positive for Covid-19 the next day. Subsequent tests at the school detected the virus in 23 students and four of their family members.

The two imported cases were recent arrivals from Pakistan and Canada.

More provinces join travel restrictions

Thailand’s third wave of Covid-19 has now reached all 77 provinces. The Interior Ministry said 44 provinces have now imposed restrictions on new arrivals in an attempt to contain the spread.

Provinces imposing self-quarantine or other requirements on travellers:

NORTH

Chiang Mai

Kamphaeng Phet

Lampang

Lamphun

Nan

Phayao

Phetchabun

Phichit

Phitsanulok

Phrae

Sukhothai

Tak

Uttaradit

NORTHEAST

Amnat Charoen

Bung Kan

Buri Ram

Chaiyaphum

Khon Kaen

Maha Sarakham

Mukdahan

Nakhon Phanom

Nakhon Ratchasima

Nong Bua Lam Phu

Nong Khai

Sakon Nakhon

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani

Yasothon

CENTAL AND EAST

Chai Nat

Lop Buri

Nakhon Sawan

Sa Kaeo

Saraburi

Sing Buri

Uthai Thani

SOUTH

Chumphon

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Narathiwat

Pattani

Phangnga

Ranong

Satun

Songkhla

Trang