Thailand logs 2 deaths, record 1,767 Covid cases Sunday

Medical workers wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) register people during a mass testing event at a sports complex in Bangkok on Saturday. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Sunday recorded yet another daily record number of Covid-19 cases -- 1,767 -- bringing the accumulated number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 42,352. Two new deaths were reported, raising the toll to 101.

All but two of the new cases were contracted inside the country.

-- More to follow --