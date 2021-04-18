Man found dead in temple well

A monk looks at a well at Wat Tha Nong Chan in Muang district of Nakhon Phanom where a man was found dead on Sunday. (Photo by Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A man missing for four or five days was found dead at the bottom of a well at a temple in Muang district on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Capt Chom Churat, a Muang police duty officer, said the discovery was reported to police at about 9am.



Police and a rescue unit went to Wat Tha Nong Chan temple at Moo 13 village in tambon Tha Kho to investigate. A foul smell was emanating from the well, and a body could be seen floating in the 2-metre deep water at the bottom. The well was about 2m in diameter and 12m deep.



One of the rescue team went down the well and brought up the body with a rope. There were no traces of physical attack on the body.



The dead man was identified as Surachet Kaenchan, 37, a resident of Moo 13 village.



Phra Sabaijai Asoko, 67, the temple's abbot, said he learned from his relatives that Surachet, who had suffered from a mental disorder, went missing about four or five days ago.



Police were investigating the circumstances of the death.