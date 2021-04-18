Chiang Mai logs most new Covid cases in 3 days

Maejo University in San Sai district of Chiang Mai has turned one of its buildings into a field hospital. (AFP / Royal Thai Army photo)

CHIANG MAI registered 196 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases in the third wave of the coronavirus outbreak to 2,233.

The provincial public health office did not provide details about the 196 new cases after reporting 140 cases on Friday and 164 on Saturday.

Chiang Mai is the second-worst hit province after Bangkok in the new outbreak, with most cases linked to entertainment venues -- mainly in the city.

The province is one of the 18 red zones that face strict regulations to curb the virus spread.

In the “red” provinces, dining at restaurants is only allowed until 9pm and sales of takeaway food until 11pm. Consumption of alcoholic beverages is banned at restaurants.

Shopping centres, department stores and community malls close at 9pm, an hour earlier than usual, and visitor numbers must be limited. They are not allowed to organise promotional events or open amusement areas and game arcades on their premises.

Convenience stores, supermarkets, flea markets and walking streets must close from 11pm to 4am.

Sports fields, exercise venues, gymnasiums and fitness clubs must close at 9pm. Sports competitions are permitted with limited numbers of spectators.