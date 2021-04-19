Buri Ram village locked down

An aerial view of Ban Khok Sa-ad in Prakhon Chai district of Buri Ram, which has been locked down after the death of a Covid-19 patient. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: The provincial communicable disease committee has ordered the 14-day lockdown of Ban Khok Sa-ad in tambon Pang Ku of Prakhon Chai district, where two people were found infected with Covid-19. One of them died.

Governor Thatchakorn Hatthathayakul, chairman of the provincial communicable disease committee, said the lockdown was necessary to prevent the spread of the virus. Both patients had been in contact with many people in the village.

The lockdown took effect from 6pm on Sunday. People are not allowed in or out of the village without permission from disease control officials.

Violators are liable to a maximum year in jail and/or fine up to 100,000 baht under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act (2015).

Deputy governor Chaiwat Junthirapong said the provincial administration organistion, Prakhon Chai district and Pang Ku tambon administration organisation will ensure provision of food and other necessities for the 35 households in the village.

The lockdown could be lifted earlier if the situation warranted it, he said.

Prakhon Chai Hospital on Sunday suspended non-urgent treatment for two days after a 56-year-old patient died and was found to be infected with Covid-19. The man worked in a bar in Soi Nana, in Bangkok, and was visiting relatives.

The hospital said wards would be disinfected and all medical staff who had come into contact with the patient would be tested.

Prakhon Chai is about 40 kilometres south of Buri Ram city.