Late domestic flights grounded from Tuesday

Passengers walk to the boarding gate at Don Mueang airport. All domestic flights leaving after 11pm will be suspended from Tuesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

There will be no domestic airline flight departures after 11pm from Tuesday, as the government moves to limit travel and rein in the third-wave Covid-19 spike.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Monday all domestic carriers had agreed to suspend flights from 11pm-4am, starting Tuesday.

Domestic airlines normally operate nine flights after 11pm from the two Bangkok airports, Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, to Phuket, Chiang Mai and Hat Yai. However, there were only seven flights on Sunday and three planned on Monday, as the coronavirus outbreak detered travellers.

Their decision to end late night flights followed a call by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand for all late services to be suspended.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson thanked caiers for their cooperation and advised people to stay home if possible.

Travellers should follow all precautions when on an aircraft, as they could be infected with the virus if a carrier was also on board, she added.



