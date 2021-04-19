Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Source: Prayut won't join Asean summit on Myanmar
Thailand
General

Source: Prayut won't join Asean summit on Myanmar

DPM Don assigned to join talks

published : 19 Apr 2021 at 16:24

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, who also is a deputy prime minister, will attend the Asean summit on Myanmar on behalf of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Bangkok Post file photo)
Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, who also is a deputy prime minister, will attend the Asean summit on Myanmar on behalf of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has decided to opt out of an Asean summit in Jakarta and send the foreign minister to represent Thailand at the meeting, a government source said on Monday.

The source did not elaborate on the decision of the prime minister to stay home by sending Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, who also is a deputy prime minister, to join other Southeast Asian leaders on the situation in Myanmar.

The special summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be convened in the Indonesian capital on Saturday to seek a solution to the deteriorating crisis in Myanmar.

The Thai Foreign Ministry said on Saturday Myanmar army chief Gen Min Aung Hlaing will take part in the high-level talks.

Myanmar's shadow government also urged Asean leaders to give it an opportunity to attend the much-anticipated summit.

More than 700 people were killed in nationwide protests against the junta after the coup on Feb 1 that overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and instead charged her on multiple accounts.

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Myanmar's Mogok on Saturday, after demonstrators gathered to show support for a parallel government. (Reuters video)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Super typhoon kills 1 in Philippines, tens of thousands flee

At least one person was killed and tens of thousands fled their homes as Super Typhoon Surigae made a close approach to the Philippines’ eastern provinces.

17:10
Business

Bank of Thailand plots new support measures amid virus surge

The Bank of Thailand said on Monday the current Covid-19 outbreak was highly uncertain and it was ready to introduce necessary assistance measures in addition to recent support schemes.

16:42
Thailand

Forensic official catches Covid-19

An official of the Central Institute of Forensic Medicine has been infected with Covid-19, prompting the closure of the one-stop-service office for five days to prevent the virus spreading, CIFS director Pol Lt Col Songsak Raksaksakul said on Monday.

16:41