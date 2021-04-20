Section
Face masks compulsory outdoors in Surat Thani
Thailand
General

published : 20 Apr 2021 at 11:00

writer: Supapong Chaolan

Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto announces that face masks are compulsory in the province, at a press conference on Monday. (Photo supplied)
SURAT THANI: People not wearing face masks while outdoors in this southern province are liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under a provincial order effective from Tuesday.

The "most urgent" order, dated April 19 and signed by governor Wichawut Jinto, was sent to all heads of government offices, district chiefs and municipal mayors in the province.

All people in the province are required to wear a face mask all the time when out of their homes or living quarters, as a precaution against spreading Covid-19, provincial governor Wichawut Jinto said.

Offenders are liable to a fine of up to 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the Communicable Disease Act of 2015.

The order is effective until further notice.

