PM Prayut confirms he won’t attend Asean summit on Myanmar

FILE PHOTO: protesters hold placards with the image of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi while using their mobile torches during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 12, 2021. (AFP)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that he would not be attending a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Jakarta on April 24, where the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar is set to be discussed.

Gen Prayut said Thailand would be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, who is also foreign minister, at the meeting of Asean leaders at the bloc's Jakarta headquarters.