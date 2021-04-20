Closure of infected market extended

Workers clean the central farmers' market in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district of Ayutthaya on Tuesday, to help rid it of Covid-19. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: The communicable disease committee on Tuesday extended the closure of the province's central farmers market for seven more days, until next Tuesday, so it can be disinfected.

The market, in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district, was closed on Saturday after at least 17 people at a barbequed shrimp restaurant were diagnosed with Covid-19, including the family that owns it and their employees.

Governor Panu Yamsri said that during the extended closure, the Ayutthaya provincial administration organisation, which owns the market, would disinfect the premises thoroughly, including the sewers.

Before it could reopen, the market must have approved Covid-19 screening measures in place and vendors must pass Covid-19 tests, Mr Panu said.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said a restaurant employee had first been infected by a relative who visited a risk area in Bangkok on April 11. Sixteen others at the restaurant were subsequently also infected.

The farmers market covers about 10 rai on the Bangkok-bound side of Highway 32 in tambon Hantra of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district. There are about 50 shops, Dr Taweesilp said.