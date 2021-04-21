Man shoots himself while cleaning rifle

The CMMG Mk4 3GR rifle Thammarat Kaewkomonman was cleaning when he accidentally shot himself at his home in Samut Prakan's Muang district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man shot himself while cleaning a rifle at his home in Muang district on Tuesday night.

The accident occurred inside a commercial building in tambon Bang Muang of Muang district, duty officer Pol Lt Adithep Phocharoen said.

Police and medics were callled to the building about 10pm.

They found Thammarat Kaewkomonman, 42, lying unconscious on the floor. He had a bullet wound to the left side of his chest, with an exit hole in his back.

Mr Thammasat was alive but seriously wounded and was rushed to Samut Prakan Hospital.

A CMMG Mk4 3GR rifle was found by his side. The magazine contained four cartridges. There was one spent shell. The rifle was properly registered.

There were also six BB guns in a wall showcase.



Mr Thammarat's son, Thirasit, 17, said he was playing a computer game with friends and his father was cleaning the gun on the other side of the room.

He heard a gunshot, turned around and saw his father lying on the floor with a wound in his chest. He called police for help.

Thirasit said his father was a BB gun enthusiast and had a collection of them.

Police investigators said it appeared that Mr Thammarat forgot to ensure the rifle was unloaded before starting to clean it, and accidentally shot himself. The investigaton was continuing.