Masks made compulsory in Bangkok
published : 25 Apr 2021 at 18:31
writer: Online Reporters
Don't leave home without wearing it.
Bangkokians are ordered to put on masks from Monday or be subject to a hefty fine.
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced the new measure on Sunday.
Violators risk a fine up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said in another announcement released on Sunday the penalty would also apply to all establishments that fail to enforce mask-wearing for those on their premises.
The move comes as the capital suffers from a higher infection rate in the third wave of the coronavirus.
Bangkok has detected 8,175 confirmed cases since the latest outbreak began early this month, more than twice that of second-placed Chiang Mai, which has logged 3,148.
The capital has seen the number of new infections jump from fewer than 300 on Monday to more than 1,000 per day over the weekend.
It has joined 45 other provinces where mask-wearing outside the home to guard against the spread of Covid-19 is now compulsory. They are:
NORTH
Chiang Rai
Phetchabun
Sukhothai
Tak
Uttaradit
NORTHEAST
Amnat Charoen
Buri Ram
Chaiyaphum
Khon Kaen
Loei
Maha Sarakham
Mukdahan
Nakhon Phanom
Nong Khai
Si Sa Ket
Surin
Ubon Ratchathani
Udon Thani
Yasothon
CENTRAL AND EAST
Ayutthaya
Bangkok
Chanthaburi
Chon Buri
Kanchanaburi
Lop Buri
Nakhon Pathom
Nonthaburi
Phetchaburi
Prachin Buri
Prachuap Khiri Khan
Samut Krakan
Samut Sakhon
Saraburi
Suphan Buri
Trat
SOUTH
Narathiwat
Nakhon Si Thammarat
Pattani
Phangnga
Phuket
Ranong
Satun
Songkhla
Surat Thani
Trang
Yala