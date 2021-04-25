Masks made compulsory in Bangkok

All people in Bangkok are required to wear a mask every time they leave home from Monday. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Don't leave home without wearing it.

Bangkokians are ordered to put on masks from Monday or be subject to a hefty fine.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced the new measure on Sunday.

Violators risk a fine up to 20,000 baht under the Communicable Disease Act.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said in another announcement released on Sunday the penalty would also apply to all establishments that fail to enforce mask-wearing for those on their premises.

The move comes as the capital suffers from a higher infection rate in the third wave of the coronavirus.

Bangkok has detected 8,175 confirmed cases since the latest outbreak began early this month, more than twice that of second-placed Chiang Mai, which has logged 3,148.

The capital has seen the number of new infections jump from fewer than 300 on Monday to more than 1,000 per day over the weekend.

It has joined 45 other provinces where mask-wearing outside the home to guard against the spread of Covid-19 is now compulsory. They are:

NORTH

Chiang Rai

Phetchabun

Sukhothai

Tak

Uttaradit

NORTHEAST

Amnat Charoen

Buri Ram

Chaiyaphum

Khon Kaen

Loei

Maha Sarakham

Mukdahan

Nakhon Phanom

Nong Khai

Si Sa Ket

Surin

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani

Yasothon

CENTRAL AND EAST

Ayutthaya

Bangkok

Chanthaburi

Chon Buri

Kanchanaburi

Lop Buri

Nakhon Pathom

Nonthaburi

Phetchaburi

Prachin Buri

Prachuap Khiri Khan

Samut Krakan

Samut Sakhon

Saraburi

Suphan Buri

Trat

SOUTH

Narathiwat

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Pattani

Phangnga

Phuket

Ranong

Satun

Songkhla

Surat Thani

Trang

Yala