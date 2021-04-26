Section
Policeman killed, one injured by thrown bomb
Thailand
General

Policeman killed, one injured by thrown bomb

published : 26 Apr 2021 at 10:26

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Security officers at the scene of the bomb attack by insurgents at Ban Talo Hawo intersection roundabout in Raman district, Yala, on Sunday night. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
YALA: A policeman was killed and another injured by a pipe bomb thrown at a police post in Raman district on Sunday night.

Militants attacked the police observation post at the Ban Talo Hawo intersection roundabout in Raman district. It was manned by two policemen from Cha Kua station.

Pol Sgt Anusorn Noonpan, 31, suffered severe injuries in the neck, torso and both legs. He died later at Raman Hospital.

Pol Cpl Apisak Meesen, 29, was wounded in the left foot by shrapnel from the explosion and was recovering in hospital.

