Policeman killed, one injured by thrown bomb
published : 26 Apr 2021 at 10:26
writer: Abdullah Benjakat
YALA: A policeman was killed and another injured by a pipe bomb thrown at a police post in Raman district on Sunday night.
Militants attacked the police observation post at the Ban Talo Hawo intersection roundabout in Raman district. It was manned by two policemen from Cha Kua station.
Pol Sgt Anusorn Noonpan, 31, suffered severe injuries in the neck, torso and both legs. He died later at Raman Hospital.
Pol Cpl Apisak Meesen, 29, was wounded in the left foot by shrapnel from the explosion and was recovering in hospital.