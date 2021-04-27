Another daily record of 15 coronavirus deaths Tuesday

A patient is pictured in a Covid-19 coronavirus intensive care unit (ICU) at Vibhavadi Hospital in Bangkok on Monday, during a surge of coronavirus cases in the country. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Tuesday reported 15 new coronavirus deaths, setting a new daily record for the third time in four days during a growing third wave of infections that has prompted new shutdowns in Bangkok and other areas.

The Health Ministry also reported 2,179 new coronavirus cases, bringing total confirmed infections to 59,687 and fatalities to 163.

The country for months had suppressed the virus, but a new outbreak emerged several weeks ago.

In response, the government has ordered parks, gyms, cinemas and day-care centres in the capital Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, to shut from April 26 until May 9.

It has also introduced a fine of up to 20,000 baht for not wearing masks in public, with even the prime minister falling foul of this rule.

But unlike last year, malls and restaurants have been allowed to operate with earlier closing times, fuelling concerns this could quickly trigger more Covid-19 clusters and prompting calls for the resignation of the country's health minister.