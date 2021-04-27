Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Another daily record of 15 coronavirus deaths Tuesday
Thailand
General

Another daily record of 15 coronavirus deaths Tuesday

published : 27 Apr 2021 at 10:21

writer: Reuters

A patient is pictured in a Covid-19 coronavirus intensive care unit (ICU) at Vibhavadi Hospital in Bangkok on Monday, during a surge of coronavirus cases in the country. (AFP photo)
A patient is pictured in a Covid-19 coronavirus intensive care unit (ICU) at Vibhavadi Hospital in Bangkok on Monday, during a surge of coronavirus cases in the country. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Tuesday reported 15 new coronavirus deaths, setting a new daily record for the third time in four days during a growing third wave of infections that has prompted new shutdowns in Bangkok and other areas.

The Health Ministry also reported 2,179 new coronavirus cases, bringing total confirmed infections to 59,687 and fatalities to 163.

The country for months had suppressed the virus, but a new outbreak emerged several weeks ago.

In response, the government has ordered parks, gyms, cinemas and day-care centres in the capital Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, to shut from April 26 until May 9.

It has also introduced a fine of up to 20,000 baht for not wearing masks in public, with even the prime minister falling foul of this rule.

But unlike last year, malls and restaurants have been allowed to operate with earlier closing times, fuelling concerns this could quickly trigger more Covid-19 clusters and prompting calls for the resignation of the country's health minister.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

52 border-crossers arrested in Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI: Fifty-two Myanmar border-crossers were arrested in Sai Yok district by a patrol of the Lat Ya Task Force on Monday.

10:41
Thailand

Record deaths

Thailand logs 15 new coronavirus deaths Tuesday, setting new daily record, and 2,179 new cases, bringing total infections to 59,687 and fatalities to 163.

10:21
Thailand

Stricken massage parlours seek govt relief

Representatives of the spa and massage parlour industry in the capital are pleading with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to provide some form of tailored financial aid to offset the impact of Covid-19 after being hit with a 14-day closure order to curb the spread of the virus.

10:20