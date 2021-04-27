Two districts in Korat face partial lockdown, 42 new Covid-19 cases

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Vichien Chantaranothai during his teleconferenced meeting updating the Covid-19 situation in the province on Tuesday, when 42 new cases were reported. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A partial lockdown is being considered for Pak Chong and Bua Yai districts after this northeastern province reported 42 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

Governor Vichien Chantaranothai said the coronavirus outbreak in the province was worrying, particularly in Pak Chong and Bua Yai districts.

A disease investigation team was looking into whether the new infections were from a new cluster, or not.

If a new cluster is identified, it would be necessary to impose a lockdown on the two districts to control movement in and out, but it would focus on some tambons not entire districts, the governor said during a teleconferenced meeting on the Covid-19 situation.

Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday logged 42 new Covid-19 cases - 20 in Muang district, 15 in Pak Chong district, 3 each in Bua Yai and Sikhiu districts and one in Wang Nam Khieo district. This raised the accumulated cases in the province to 509, of which 112 had recovered and 396 remained at hospitals, with one death.

The infections were reported in 27 out of the 32 districts.(continues below)

People wait at the provincial hall to take Covid-19 tests at a royally-sponsored mobile unit on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Mr Vichien said people who arrived in the province must report to health volunteers or local leaders in area they went to, unveil their timelines and wear face masks. Those who failed to pay heed to these measures would immediately face legal action.

These new measures were aimed at protecting local residents and medical staff in the province and were effective immediately, the governor said.

Three royally-sponsored biosafety mobile unit vehicles have been sent to provide Covid-19 tests in Nakhon Ratchasima province as part mass testing in communities.

One mobile unit was operating in front of the provincal hall on Tuesday, and the two others were sent to other risk districts. A total of 1,005 people registered to receive tests on Tuesday.

From April 23-27, a total of 4,315 people gave nasal swabs at the mobile units. Eleven were found to be infected.