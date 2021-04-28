Train station employee has Covid-19

An employee of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority, which operates the underground train system, has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the MRT announced on Wednesday.

The employee works at Sai Ma station on the MRT Chalong Ratchadham (purple) line and went to a hospital on April 25 to test for Covid-19 after developing a fever.



The test was returned positive on April 27. The employee was subsequently admitted for treatment.



The employee, whose gender was not given, wore a face mask all the time while on duty, the MRT said.



Other employees who had been in close contact with the infected workers had been tested for Covid-19 and put in isolation for observation for 14 days, the announcement said.



The company said it had strictly followed health safety guidlines given by the Disease Constol Department, placing high importance on the safety of both passengers and employees.