Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Train station employee has Covid-19
Thailand
General

Train station employee has Covid-19

published : 28 Apr 2021 at 11:30

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

An employee of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority, which operates the underground train system, has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the MRT announced on Wednesday.

The employee works at Sai Ma station on the MRT Chalong Ratchadham (purple) line and went to a hospital on April 25 to test for Covid-19 after developing a fever.

The test was returned positive on April 27. The employee was subsequently admitted for treatment.

The employee, whose gender was not given, wore a face mask all the time while on duty, the MRT said.

Other employees who had been in close contact with the infected workers had been tested for Covid-19 and put in isolation for observation for 14 days, the announcement said.

The company said it had strictly followed health safety guidlines given by the Disease Constol Department, placing high importance on the safety of both passengers and employees.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Meditation centre nuns charged with B10m investment scheme fraud

NAKHON PHANOM: Three Buddhist nuns have been arrested and charged with running a pyramid scheme-like fund out of a meditation centre in Muang district, allegedly defrauding hundreds of investors out of 10 million baht.

12:39
Thailand

Train station employee has Covid-19

An employee of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority, which operates the underground train system, has been diagnosed with Covid-19, the MRT announced on Wednesday.

11:30
World

Samsung heirs to pay billions, donate Picasso works to settle tax bill

SEOUL: The heirs to South Korea's Samsung group announced their plans to pay more than US$10 billion in death duties on Wednesday -- one of the world's biggest inheritance tax settlements -- including donating Picasso and Monet artworks.

10:48