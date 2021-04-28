Nakhon Sawan village locked down amid Covid cluster

A banner is seen forbidding people to enter or leave Village Moo 3 in Chumsaeng district, Nakhon Sawan on Wednesday. (Photo: Chalit Pumruang)

NAKHON SAWAN: A village in Chumsaeng district with the population of almost 1,000 has been placed under a 14-day lockdown after eight residents were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Local officials and health volunteers on Wednesday strung ropes across all entrances to Village Moo 3 in tambon Phan Lan with banners forbidding people to enter or leave the village.

The village has been locked down until May 11 after 8 residents were found to have contracted Covid-19. A further 45 people who came into contact with the infected were adjudged to be at high risk. The village has a population of 997.

Chumsaeng district chief Suwat Chansuk said all side entrances to the village have been closed. Vehicles using the main road that passes through the village to Chumsaeng district were allowed to pass but not allowed to stop in the village.

Officials were preparing to set up a checkpoint in the village with staff manning it around the clock during the 14-day lockdown period.

Nakhon Sawan on Wednesday reported a total of 17 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total infections in this lower northern province to 320.

In April alone, there have been 305 confirmed cases to date, of which 111 have recovered and 190 remained at hospital, according to the provincial public relations office Facebook page. Four people have died of the disease.