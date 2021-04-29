10 Covid deaths, 1,871 new cases

Deaths come within days, symptoms more severe in many cases, says CCSA

Health workers give free Covid-19 tests to social security fund members at Phimolrat municipal office in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi, on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Thursday reported 10 Covid-19 deaths and 1,871 new cases, bringing the toll to 188 fatalities and 63,570 cases.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the people who died were 45-91 years old. Two of them were women.

Six of the fatalities were in Bangkok. The rest were in one each Nakhon Sawan, Samut Prakan, Yasothon and Ayutthaya.

Five of them had diabetes. Other existing conditions they had were hypertension (4), stroke (2), obesity (1), heart disease (1), high cholesterol (1), chronic lung disease (1), chronic kidney diseases (1). Three said they had no existing conditions, or had not been aware of them.

Two of the people who died had met with infected relatives. Another two had dined with infected colleagues. One was bed-ridden and his caregiver had been infected. Another had attended a seminar with an infected person. One worked at a karaoke shop. Risk factors could not be identified for the remaining three.

Five of them died within 6-16 days after their infection had been confirmed. Two passed before the infection was confirmed and one died on the day the test result came.

"Deaths come faster and symptoms are more severe in many cases," Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 1,871 new cases, 1,864 were local infections — 1,830 confirmed at hospitals and 34 via mass testing. Only 2% of the people in active case finding tested positive, he said.

By administrative area, Bangkok continued to log the most cases, at 689, down from 830 on Tuesday. Samut Prakan followed with 151, down from 161. Chon Buri was next, with 112, up from 108, followed by Chiang Mai 89, up from 55, and Pathum Thani 81, up from 57.

The seven imported cases were quarantined arrivals from India (2), Malaysia (2), Switzerland (1), Japan (1) and Hungary (1).

Of the 63,570 total cases, 35,394 (55.68%) recovered, including 992 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 27,988 were at hospitals, 786 of which were serious cases, A total of 230 patients were dependent on ventilators.

In the third wave this month, the total cases stood at 34,707 and the death toll was 94.

Global Covid-19 cases soared by 885,604 in 24 hours to 150.22 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 15,284 to 3.16 million.

India continued to see record daily new cases, with 379,459 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 18.37 million, Dr Taweesilp said. The South Asian country recorded 3,647 new deaths, bringing the toll to 204,812, the second highest in the global ranking after the United States.

The US reported 56,604 new cases, with a total of 32.98 million, and the most deaths at 588,337, up 954.

Laos saw its first two-digit increment with 93 new cases, bringing the total to 604, with no fatalities.