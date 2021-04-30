Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Phuket wants to buy its own jabs
Thailand
General

Phuket wants to buy its own jabs

Officials vow to help the whole country

published : 30 Apr 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Covid-19 vaccination in Phuket on Thursday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
Covid-19 vaccination in Phuket on Thursday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

Phuket's authorities have asked for permission to organise their own purchase of Covid-19 vaccines so they can expedite their plans to reopen the resort island for international tourism.

Thanusak Phungdet, president of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, said local bodies wanted the province to purchase its own Covid-19 vaccines and the right to search for vaccine makers at home and overseas to accelerate its vaccination rollout.

He said plans to reopen the island without visitors needing to quarantine, known as the Phuket Tourism Sandbox, has been approved by the cabinet but delayed by the latest Covid-19 wave.

If the government allowed the province to source its own vaccines it had a better chance of implementing its tourism plan, Mr Thanusak said.

Phoomkit Raktae-ngam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said the Sandbox plan had been hindered by the government's decision to divert vaccines destined for the island to other, worse-hit areas. The province therefore hoped the government would give the province permission to find its own vaccines to replace its lost quotas and help restore its vital tourism industry.

Kongsak Koopongsakorn, president of the Southern Thai Hotel Association, said a successful Phuket reopening would not only boost the province but the entire country.

Tour companies from countries across the world, including Europe's largest economy, Germany, had already begun contacting the province to get up-to-date information about its tourism packages, he said.

At least one airline had already pencilled in plans to operate two charter flights a week from Oct 10, Mr Kongsak said, while Scandinavian companies had also requested details of what exactly tourists needed to do.

The province had already given them its latest tourism plans and didn't want to retract them.

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, acting president of the Phuket Tourism Council, said the Sandbox plan had been conceived in January to conveniently welcome foreigners from July without the need to quarantine.

Having more vaccines would help restore Thailand's reputation and restore tourists' trust in the country, he said.

Chernporn Kanjanasaya, president of the Phuket Industry Council, said 94,000 local residents would have had their two vaccine doses by the end of today.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Covid-ravaged airlines receive airport fees boost

Airlines were on Thursday given airport fee waivers until March 31 next year as part of a raft of measures to rehabilitate the aviation industry devastated by Covid-19.

06:35
Business

Island banking on Samui Sealed Route

The Samui Sealed Route model is committed to the same schedule to bring back vaccinated travellers from July 1 despite hurdles from the fresh round of infections.

06:32
Business

Expecting measured progress

Thai AirAsia (TAA) sees the resumption of international flights as a key for airlines to make a profit, but this may not happen for two years.

06:30