Record 21 Covid deaths, 1,891 new cases

A woman cleans the floor of a food shop in Bangkok on Friday. Saturday is the first day no dining-in is allowed in the capital, as well as in other provinces in the dark red zone, as authorities step up efforts to contain the Covid-19 spread. Delivery and take-home orders are still allowed until 9pm. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand on Saturday reported 21 new coronavirus deaths, setting a new daily record and raising fatalities to 224, while 1,891 new cases brought the total to 67,044.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said of the deaths, 12 were women. The average age among the persons who died was 73 (between 39 and 90) while the average time from infection confirmation to death was five days.

By location, 10 were in Bangkok, two each in Chon Buri and Samut Prakan, and one each in Ubon Ratchathani, Kalasin, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Pathum Thani and Phetchaburi, said Dr Taweesilp.

Existing conditions and risk factors among the people who died were hypertension (10), diabetes (9), heart disease (4), high cholesterol (3), stroke (3), cancer (2), obesity (2), chronic lung disease (2), chronic kidney disease (4) and being bed ridden (4). Four of them said they did not have, or were not aware of, any existing conditions.

Of the 1,891 new cases, 1,884 were local infections — 1,799 confirmed among outpatients and 85 from mass testing. The remaining seven were imported cases, said Dr Taweesilp.

The 10 provinces with the most new cases were: Bangkok (739), Samut Prakan (142), Chon Buri (126), Pathum Thani (64), Chiang Mai (61), Surat Thani (52), Samut Sakhon (46), Nakhon Si Thammarat (46), Nonthaburi (44), and Ranong (33).

The seven new imported cases were quarantined arrivals from India (2) and one each from Singapore, Qatar, Denmark, Pakistan, and Italy. By nationality, they were five Thais (5), an Indian woman and a Pakistani man.

Of the 67,044 total cases since the pandemic started last year, 38,075 (56.79%) had recovered, including 1,821 discharged over the previous 24 hours. Of the 28,745 cases in hospitals, 829 were critical and 270 were on ventilators.

Global Covid-19 cases soared by 871,598 in 24 hours to 152 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 14,266 to 3.19 million.

The United States had the most cases at 33.1 million, up 59,906, followed by India, with a record daily increase of 402,110 to 19.2 million. Thailand ranked 103rd.