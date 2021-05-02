Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Underwater object found near Phuket not "a bomb"
Thailand
General

Underwater object found near Phuket not "a bomb"

published : 2 May 2021 at 11:54

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

PHUKET: A round object found underwater by local fishermen west of Ko Ael island of this resort province has been examined and found not an explosive, according to Third Naval Area commander Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet.

V/Adm Choengchai, who is also director of the 3rd Area Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), revealed on Sunday that a Phuket-based Thai-MECC office was informed by a network of local fishermen on April 30 that an unidentified object was found underwater west of Ko Ael island.

On May 1, naval officers from an explosive ordnance disposal unit of the Third Naval Area went to the spot to examine and found it was a round aluminium-like hollow object about 45 centimetres in diametre. The spot was 6 metres deep, about 20 metres west of Ko Ael island.

It was determined that the object was not an explosive. An investigation into more details was being conducted, V/Adm Choengchai said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Underwater object found near Phuket not "a bomb"

PHUKET: A round object found underwater by local fishermen west of Ko Ael island of this resort province has been examined and found not an explosive, according to Third Naval Area commander Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet.

11:54
Thailand

Thais turn to do more home cooking during Covid outbreak: Suan Dusit Poll

Thai people have turned to do more home cooking after the outbreak of coronavirus as they are forced to spend more time at home to self-isolate, according a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University or Suan Dusit Poll.

10:52
Thailand

2nd day of 21 deaths

Thailand on Sunday logs 21 deaths for second consecutive day, along with 1,940 new coronavirus cases, bringing accumulated caseload to 68,984 and toll to 245.

10:22