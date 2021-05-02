Underwater object found near Phuket not "a bomb"

PHUKET: A round object found underwater by local fishermen west of Ko Ael island of this resort province has been examined and found not an explosive, according to Third Naval Area commander Vice Admiral Choengchai Chomchoengphaet.

V/Adm Choengchai, who is also director of the 3rd Area Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC), revealed on Sunday that a Phuket-based Thai-MECC office was informed by a network of local fishermen on April 30 that an unidentified object was found underwater west of Ko Ael island.



On May 1, naval officers from an explosive ordnance disposal unit of the Third Naval Area went to the spot to examine and found it was a round aluminium-like hollow object about 45 centimetres in diametre. The spot was 6 metres deep, about 20 metres west of Ko Ael island.



It was determined that the object was not an explosive. An investigation into more details was being conducted, V/Adm Choengchai said.