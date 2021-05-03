DSI to probe 'fake news'

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has set up a centre to investigate "fake news", which it says could hamper the government's efforts in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

DSI director-general Korawat Panprapakorn said the task force, which started work on Saturday, is headed by the agency's deputy director-general, Supat Thamthanarak.

The task force, which is in line with the policy of Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin, will also support the DSI in its investigations allowed under DSI law, he said.

He said fake news has been spreading throughout the Covid crisis, ranging from the promotion of herbs as a cure to drug recommendations by "senior doctors".

The anti-fake news centre will investigate attempts to spread false news to mislead the public about the Covid-19 situation with a focus on online platforms.

It is required to submit reports to the Justice Ministry and those up in the chain of command. No figures were available on the extent of "fake news" being spread online.