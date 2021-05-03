Korat people asked to stay home 11pm-4am

Deputy governor Charin Thongsuk (centre left) chairs a meeting on Monday to evaluate the Covid-19 situation in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The communicable disease committee of this province has stopped short of imposing a night curfew, but has asked people to cooperate by staying home from 11pm-4am.

Dr Narinratch Pitchakamin, chief of the provincial health office, announced the decision after a meeting of the provincial communicable disease committee, chaired by deputy governor Charin Thongsuk, on Monday morning.



This was intended to reduce people's travel and help curb the spread of Covid-19.



Dr Narinratch said 23 new infections had been detected in the province - 15 in Muang, three in Non Sung, two in Pak Chong and one each in Non Thai, Ban Luam and Pak Thong Chai districts.



The province's infection tally was 654, of which 230 had recovered, 423 were still under treatment and one had died.

Covid-19 infections had been found in 28 of the province's 32 districts, he said.

The effectiveness of the 11pm-4am stay-home request would be assessed in seven days.

Meanwhile, the kamnan of Soeng Sang district, Sanit Srithawee, said a complaint would be filed against a Ugandan man and this Thai wife, who had been infected with Covid-19, for concealing their timelines. This resulted in two medical personnel having to be quarantined.

He said the couple had breached the Criminal Code and Communicable Disease Act, but did not give further details.

In a post on his Facebook page, the kamnan asked people who arrived in the district from high-risk areas to cooperate with health officials by disclosing their timelines in detail.