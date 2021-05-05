CP steps in to curb outbreak in Klong Toey

People from a Klong Toey community queue to get their jabs at CP's mass vaccination facility at Lotus Rama IV on Tuesday. CP's newly set-up facility aims to vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) has launched a mass vaccination scheme to support the government in tackling the spread of Klong Toey's Covid-19 cluster.

Starting on Tuesday, the country's largest agribusiness conglomerate set up a mass vaccination facility at Lotus Rama IV, aimed at vaccinating at least 1,000 people per day, said Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO and executive chairman of CP Group.

He said the vaccination scheme is expected to last for 2-3 weeks to support the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in Klong Toey communities, home to around 90,000 people.

The vaccination scheme is receiving cooperation from the Duang Prateep Foundation which has worked to promote welfare in Klong Toey's communities for decades.

CP Group has also provided food and relief supplies to 200 households and provided communication technologies, including 5G, 4G and WiFi as well as True HEALTH and TrueVisions NOW to people in the communities.

"I hope this will be a model of collaboration among the private sector, social activists, and state agencies to minimise risks and curb the outbreak," he said.

CP Group is also exploring ways to secure a few alternative vaccines. It is expected that more vaccines will be available in the third quarter of this year. Prateep Ungsongtham Hata, founder of the Duang Prateep Foundation, said over 300 people have been infected across Klong Toey's communities.