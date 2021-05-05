Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
CP steps in to curb outbreak in Klong Toey
Thailand
General

CP steps in to curb outbreak in Klong Toey

published : 5 May 2021 at 05:24

newspaper section: News

writer: Suchit Leesa-nguansuk

People from a Klong Toey community queue to get their jabs at CP's mass vaccination facility at Lotus Rama IV on Tuesday. CP's newly set-up facility aims to vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul
People from a Klong Toey community queue to get their jabs at CP's mass vaccination facility at Lotus Rama IV on Tuesday. CP's newly set-up facility aims to vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) has launched a mass vaccination scheme to support the government in tackling the spread of Klong Toey's Covid-19 cluster.

Starting on Tuesday, the country's largest agribusiness conglomerate set up a mass vaccination facility at Lotus Rama IV, aimed at vaccinating at least 1,000 people per day, said Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO and executive chairman of CP Group.

He said the vaccination scheme is expected to last for 2-3 weeks to support the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19 in Klong Toey communities, home to around 90,000 people.

The vaccination scheme is receiving cooperation from the Duang Prateep Foundation which has worked to promote welfare in Klong Toey's communities for decades.

CP Group has also provided food and relief supplies to 200 households and provided communication technologies, including 5G, 4G and WiFi as well as True HEALTH and TrueVisions NOW to people in the communities.

"I hope this will be a model of collaboration among the private sector, social activists, and state agencies to minimise risks and curb the outbreak," he said.

CP Group is also exploring ways to secure a few alternative vaccines. It is expected that more vaccines will be available in the third quarter of this year. Prateep Ungsongtham Hata, founder of the Duang Prateep Foundation, said over 300 people have been infected across Klong Toey's communities.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Business

Rice exports plunge

Thailand saw its rice exports dive 23% in the first quarter year-on-year to 1.13 million tonnes because of higher prices than competitors.

06:25
Business

Depositing less with banks

Liquidity in the domestic banking sector has been declining due to higher deposit withdrawals from business operators attempting to cope with the impact of the prolonged pandemic.

06:23
Thailand

Department of Internal Trade seeks to avert mask shortage

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has urged companies producing face masks to work to full capacity to meet a steep rise in demand since the compulsory wearing of masks outdoors came into effect.

06:22