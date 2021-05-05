Two insurgents, ranger killed in clash

Members of the combined government force deployed to two villages in tambon Sa-e in Yala's Krong Pinang district, on Tuesday afternoon. One ranger and two insurgents were killed in the subsequent clash. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

YALA: Two insurgents and a ranger were killed in a firefight between a government security force and armed militants in Krong Pinang district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A combined unit of civilians, police and soldiers moved into two villages, Batu Buela and Bae Chaeng, in tambon Sa-e, Krong Pinang district, about 3.40pm. They were acting on information that suspected insurgents wanted under court warrants were hiding out there.

One wanted man, Wan Asan Asu, 30, from Yala's Bannang Sata district, surrendered.



Other insurgents hiding in the two villages responded with gunfire to calls for their surrender, police said.

The two sides exchanged shots for about two hours.



The gunfire died down about 5.50pm. One ranger was found to have been killed. He was Nopparit Sukson, of the Yala-based 47th Ranger Regiment.



The bodies of two wanted men were also found, each with an AK47 rifle. One also had a pistol.



The government force continued to surround the two villages. Reinforcements were expected to arrive on Wednesday morning to help clear the area.