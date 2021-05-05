Fugitive arrested in Songkhla swamp

Drug fugitive Mongkol Sangchaeng is arrested in a swamp in Songkhla's Muang district on Wednesday, wanted over the seizure of a million meth pills and 10kg of crystal meth in Nakhon Si Thammarat on April 15. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A suspect in the seizure of 10 kilogrammes of crystal meth and a million methamphetamine pills in Nakhon Si Thammarat has been arrested in Songkhla after fleeing into a swamp.

Mongkol Sangchaeng, 53, also known as Ael Bo-it, was wanted under a warrant approved by Thung Song Court, Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp Pusara said on Wednesday.

On April 15, Mr Mongkol was travelling in a black Honda Accord, accompanied by his girlfriend Juthalak Muangkhumand her two-year-old daughter. The vehicle crashed into a roadside railing on the main highway near Moo 6 village in Tham Phannara district of Nakhon Si Thammarat.



Mr Mongkol, his girlfriend and her daughter were seen fleeing in a white Mazda sedan, abandoning the immobilised Honda Accord.



Police found 10kg of crystal meth and about 1 million meth pills in the crashed car.



Ms Juthalak surrendered to police, and on April 16 the Thung Song Court approved a police warrant for the arrest of Mr Mongkol.



Investigators traced Mr Mongkol to a hut at Ban Khok Rai in tambon Phawong of Songkhla's Muang district, and moved in to arrest him on Wednesday morning.



Mr Mongkol tried to escape by running into a nearby swamp, but was caught.



Pol Lt Gen Ronnasilp said the suspect had a prior criminal record as a drug dealer and had been arrested and jailed four times since 1987.