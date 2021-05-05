15 Covid deaths, 2,112 new cases

A disease control worker sprays disinfectant at the crematorium of Wat Bang Muang in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi on Wednesday. The abbot has offered free funerals for Covid-19 victims, to help their bereaved families. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government on Wednesday reported 15 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the toll to 318, and 2,112 new cases, raising the total to 74,900.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the latest fatalities were eight men and seven women, aged 50-86.

Four were in Bangkok, two each in Nonthaburi and Sukhothai and one each in Pathum Thani, Rayong, Yala, Ayutthaya, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Pathom.

Nine of them had hypertension and six had diabetes. Other illnesses they suffered from were heart disease, high cholesterol, obesity, lung disease and scleroderma, Dr Apisamai said.

Nine had been in close contact with infected relatives, two visited risk areas, one caught the disease from a since confirmed case and another lived in a risk area.

The 2,112 new Covid-19 cases confirmed on Tuesday included 2,107 local infections, of which 1,955 were confirmed at hospitals and 152 via mass testing.

Bangkok alone logged 789 new cases, adjacent provinces had 587 and other provinces reported 731.

Nonthaburi recorded 249 new cases, Samut Prakan 226, Chon Buri 110, Surat Thani 65, Samut Sakhon, 51, Pathum Thani 50, Chiang Mai 40, Songkhla 36, and Nakhon Si Thammarat and Pattani 32 each.

Of the 74,900 total cases, 44,360 (59%) had recovered including 1,886 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 30,222 were at hospitals and included 1,042 severely ill patients with lung infections and 343 dependent on ventilators.

The 1,886 people discharged in 24 hours was the largest number to date. They included 836 in Bangkok, which meant 574 beds at hospitals and 262 beds at field hospitals became vacant in the capital, Dr Apisamai said.

In the third wave of Covid-19 from April 1, there were 46,037 cases to date, 16,934 of whom had recovered, and 224 deaths.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 775,819 in 24 hours to 154.97 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 13,648 to 3.24 million. India had 382,691 new cases raising its total to 20.66 million.