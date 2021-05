18 Covid deaths, 1,911 new cases

A disease control worker advises a social security fund member about the process of free Covid-19 testing at the Thai-Japanese youth centre in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Thursday reported 18 new Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, for a toll of 336, and 1,911 new cases, raising the total to 76,811.

In the third wave of Covid-19, that started at the beginning of last month, there were 47,948 cases, 19,369 of whom have already recovered.

On Wednesday, 2,435 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals.