New Covid clusters in Bangkok's Bang Kae district

A health worker points the way for an elderly resident of Bang Kae district, Bangkok, arriving at a centre for mass testing on Monday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

New Covid-19 clusters, with a total of 160 cases, were found in Bang Kae district of Bangkok, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported on Thursday.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said health workers conducted Covid-19 tests at a department store in Bang Kae on April 28 and 30 and May 1.

Of the 1,413 tested people, 68 were confirmed infected the Covid-19 virus, or 4.8%.

The testing at the department store followed confirmed infections found in nine Cambodian workers there on April 28.

In addition, four employees on Route 7 buses tested positive for Covid-19 on May 2. They were from Ban Khing community on Soi Phetkasem 69. About 1,000 people live there.

On April 28, 30 people in the Ban Khing community tested positive for Covid-19. In the same community, 24 tested positive (7.6% of all tested people) on April 30 and 25 more were confirmed with the disease (4.3%) on May 3.

Seventy employees on Route 7 buses were waiting for the results of their Covid-17 tests, Dr Taweesip said.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) was doing mass testing at locations to separate out infected people as soon as possible.

Bang Kae was among three Bangkok districts with major Covid-19 clusters. The other two were Pathumwan and Klong Toey, Dr Taweesilp said.

From April 1 to May 5, Bang Kae logged 241 Covid-19 cases and ranked 10th by number of cases of the 50 districts in the capital.

Huai Khwang had the most cases at 463, followed by 426 in Din Daeng, 357 in Bang Khen, 330 in Watthana, 356 in Chatuchak, 325 in Lat Phrao, 300 in Wang Thonglang, 290 in Suan Luang and 282 in Bang Kapi.

From April 5 to May 5, the BMA conducted mass testing on 42,251 people and confirmed Covid-19 infections in 1,677 people (3.97%), Dr Taweesilp said.

With the infection rate now around 4%, people should always wear a face mask and remain at least two metres away from other people in their community, to prevent possible contagion, the spokesman said.