About 2,000 teachers face unemployment

A total of 1,964 teachers of maths and science under the Office of the Basic Education Commission due to be laid off in September have sought help from the Education Ministry.

Somkid Homnet, president of the People's Sector Network against Corruption, said the teachers have been employed under a special project to improve the kingdom's teaching standard in maths and science since 2018.

Recently, they were informed by the Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) that it will end the project and cease its funding.

They submitted a petition to Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong on Thursday, seeking relief from the hardship of unemployment.

Mr Somkid, who accompanied teachers' representatives to submit the petition, said the dissolution of the project would results in a shortage of teachers at many schools and lower the quality of education.

The petition includes the names of the 1,964 teachers who will be laid off, and three proposals asking Obec to reconsider the plan to lay off teachers at such a difficult time, to extend the project's duration until September 2023, and delay the scheduled recruitment of new maths and science teachers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Treenuch took the petition for consideration and reportedly said she would ask Obec to reconsider its decision.

Without a revision, the 1,964 teachers will be without work at the end of September.