No Chao Phraya express boats weekends, holidays

The Chao Phraya express ferry service has been suspended on weekends and public holidays because of a lack of passengers as a result of Covid-19 controls. (File photo)

Chao Phraya express ferry services have been temporarily suspended on weekends and public holidays, with the operator citing a 90% drop in passengers.

Managing director of the Chao Phraya Express Boat Co Charoenporn Charoentham announced the decision on Friday. It is effective immediately.

He said the Marine Department's Covid-19 control measures had discouraged people from travelling since March 26 last year. This resulted in a sharp drop in the number of commuters.

On weekends, the number of express passengers had dropped by 90%, to the lowest in 50 years, he said.

As a business, the company could not carry the operating cost every day. It was necessary to temporarily suspend express boat services during weekends and public holidays, Lt Cdr Charoenporn said.

The Chao Phraya Express Boat Co also posted the announcement on its Facebook page.