Most Thais depressed about Covid-19: poll

The new round of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen a surge in the numbers of infections and deaths, has led to feelings of depression in most Thai people, a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University,or Suan Dusit Poll, reveals on Sunday.

The poll was conducted online on May 3-7 on 1,894 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on ways of dealing with Covid-19.



In terms of risk in the current Covid-19 situation, 41.55% thought they were among the average group of people regarding risk of contracting the virus; 22.18% thought they were in a high-risk group; 21.54% thought they were low-risk; and 14.73% were uncertain.



Asked how they felt while following updates about Covid-19, 82.47% said they felt depressed -- 46.04% to a higher degree and 36.43% at the same level as before. On the other side, 9.66% said they were not worried and 7.87% were less worried.



Asked which of their expenditures had increased since the Covid-19 outbreak began, with each respondent allowed to give more than one answer, 83.94% chose face masks; 73.84% hand sanitising gel; 47.26% water and electricity bills; 45.40% food by home delivery; and 44.07% medicines, vitamins and dietary supplements.



Regarding ways of coping with the new wave of the pandemic, 83.32% said they avoided going to risk areas; 71.96% maintained awareness in daily life; 67.63% followed health guidlines given by doctors or the Public Health Ministry; 65.47% followed information on the pandemic from reliable sources; and 63.15% kept themselves mentally stable.



Asked about their routines to survive the pandemic, 92.12% said they wear face masks while outdoors; 88.27% avoid high-risk areas or crowded places; 87.47% wash their hands frequently; 77.91% stay home and go out only as necessary; and 64.01% take care of their own health by taking sufficient rest and exercise.