Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Villages ravaged by summer storm
Thailand
General

Villages ravaged by summer storm

published : 9 May 2021 at 11:17

writer: Chalit Poomruang

NAKHON SAWAN: A summer storm hit four villlages in Chum Saeng district of this upper central province on Saturday night, damaging 15 houses, local media reported.

They were Moo 7, Moo 8, Moo 11 and Moo 12 villages in tambon Nong Krachao.

Some of the 15 damaged houses had the roofs completely blown away by the strong storm.

Renoo Meekong, a villager of Moo 11 village, said the storm, which was accompanied by heavy showers of rain and hail, lasted about half an hour, leaving the village in chaos.

Damage was being assessed by local administrative officials.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Villages ravaged by summer storm

NAKHON SAWAN: A summer storm hit four villlages in Chum Saeng district of this upper central province on Saturday night, damaging 15 houses, local media reported.

11:17
Thailand

Man arrested for killing 2, injuring 2 in shooting spree

PRACHIN BURI: A man was arrested on Saturday night from a hideout in Kabin Buri district for shooting to death two men and injuring two others following an unsuccessful attempt to settle a personal dispute, police said.

10:39
Thailand

2,101 new Covid cases, 17 deaths Sunday

Thailand on Sunday reported 2,101 new coronavirus cases and 17 new deaths, as the country struggles with a third wave of infections.

09:59