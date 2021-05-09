Villages ravaged by summer storm

NAKHON SAWAN: A summer storm hit four villlages in Chum Saeng district of this upper central province on Saturday night, damaging 15 houses, local media reported.

They were Moo 7, Moo 8, Moo 11 and Moo 12 villages in tambon Nong Krachao.



Some of the 15 damaged houses had the roofs completely blown away by the strong storm.



Renoo Meekong, a villager of Moo 11 village, said the storm, which was accompanied by heavy showers of rain and hail, lasted about half an hour, leaving the village in chaos.



Damage was being assessed by local administrative officials.