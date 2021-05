Thailand logs 22 Covid deaths, 1,630 new cases Monday

Residents of Ban Khing community in Bangkok's Bang Khae district wait their turn to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at Bang Khae Pirom Park on Sunday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government recorded 1,630 new coronavirus cases on Monday, sharply lower than Sunday's tally of 2,101, taking the accumulated total since the beginning of the pandemic to 85,005.

The death toll passed the 400 mark, however, rising by 22 to 421.

