Part of Poipet locked down amid Covid surge

Cambodian soldiers wear personal protective equipment as people are vaccinated inside a red zone, amid strict lockdown measures, in Phnom Penh on Saturday.(Photo: Reuters)

Some areas in Poipet, some near the Thai border, have been closed by Cambodian authorities after a Covid-19 spike in the township.

The local government of Banteay Meanchey province had ordered the closure of three locations in the town last weekend, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

Maps show two locations — the area south of Golden Planet Casino and Resort, and the area around Poipet Plus Casino and Hotel complex — are not far from the border with Thailand in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo.

Banteay Meanchey recorded 85 new cases in Poipet on Sunday, some of them Thai nationals, according to the Khmer Times. The Cambodian province detected the first fatality on Sunday, it added.

Thailand frets about new infections illegally imported through its borders by Thai returnees and foreigners illegally entering the border from countries next door. Five of the 15 imported cases shown by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Sunday were Thais illegally crossing the border back inito the kingdom, two of them to Sa Kaeo from Cambodia.

The provincial public health office in Sa Kaeo said on Monday it had detected 18 new cases, 13 of them in Aranyaprathet and 31 in Khlong Hat border districts.