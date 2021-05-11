Cabbie shot dead in road rage

A taxi driver was shot dead by a fellow motorist following a road rage incident in Bangkok's Bang Na district on Monday.

Pickup truck driver Winai Boonpayoong, 53, allegedly admitted shooting dead taxi driver Peerapong Suwan, 52.

Police say Mr Winai cut in front of the taxi, angering Mr Peerapong.

The two vehicles were then forced to stop on Thepparat Road, at which point Mr Winai said Mr Peerapong got out of his vehicle and threatened him with a metal rod.

As Mr Peerapong walked towards him, Mr Winai saif he reached for his gun and shot him, killing him instantly.

Mr Winai fled the scene but was later caught in Samut Prakan.

- Infected man flees hospital -

A 51-year-old American man infected with Covid-19 escaped from hospital to meet his wife in this northeastern province yesterday.

The man, whose name waswithheld, fled from the hospital in Chanuman district and was able to spend three hours with his wife before staff found him and took him back.

Provincial health office chief Prapas Weerapol said the man had been admitted to hospital on April 29 and his condition had since improved greatly.

The doctor said no new cases were detected in the province yesterday.

That has left its accumulated infection tally at 44, of whom 27 have recovered.

- Insurgent leader 'admits crimes' -

A leader of the Runda Kumpulan Kecil (RKK) insurgent group is reported to have yesterday confessed to committing at least six violent cases.

Wanhasan Asoo had been involved in a clash in Yala's Krong Pinang district last Tuesday that killed one official and two insurgents.

He then hid at his relatives' house in Ban Ba Tu Bue La, tambon Sa-e before deciding to hand himself in.

Police say Mr Wanhasan admitted to being lured to join the RKK in 2014 by Risawan Jehsoh, one of the insurgents who died in Yala and that he had participated in various violent acts, including bombings and burning cars.