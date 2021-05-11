Patrols stepped up against illegal border crossers

Soldiers on patrol along the frontier with Malaysia in Sadao district, Songkhla, to prevent illegal border crossings. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

More checkpoints and increased patrols are operating along the borders, particularly in the North and the South, to prevent people entering the country illegally and help halt the spread of Covid-19.

In the North, Pol Maj Gen Trairong Piewpan, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 6, went by helicopter to Phop Phra district in Tak province on Monday.



He visited border checkpoints in the district, inspecting the readiness of security personnel deployed to prevent illegal entry.



Pol Maj Gen Trairong said checkpoints had been set up along roads, waterways and natural foot trails to block all possible channels for illegal border crossings from Myanmar.



In the southern province of Songkhla, combined patrols by the 437th Border Patrol Police Unit and Company 5021 of the 5th Infantry Regiment are deployed along the border with Malaysia, particularly in mountainous areas frequently used by border crossers.



Illegal border crossers, both Thai and foreign nationals, have been caught trying to avoid the Covid-19 screening process and 14-day quarantine. They are seen as high-risk for spreading the virus, especially the Indian and South African variants.



On Monday, 10 Myanmar job seekers were arrested after crossing into Sadao district from Malaysia's Kedah state.



Border authorities said more illegal crossings were expected now the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan is ending, with the Hari Raya festival this week.



Apart from regular patrols along the border, checkpoints have been set up along major and secondary roads from the border. A close watch is being kept on border villages.