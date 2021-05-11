More border crossers caught

Forty-nine Myanmar job seekers caught near a village in Kanchanaburi's Muang district after sneaking across the border on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: An army patrol arrested 49 illegal Myanmar migrants and their three guides early on Tuesday morning near a border village in Muang district of this western province.

A patrol from the Lat Ya Task Force, guided by infomation from local informants, found the 25 men and 24 women and their three Myanmar guides hiding near Ban Pratudan, Moo 14 village, in tambon Ban Kao about 2.30am.



None of them carried travel documents.



Soldiers in PPE suits took their temperatures. None were found to have a fever.



The detainees said they had walked three days along natural trails from Dawei to the Thai border. They were to pay 13,000-20,000 baht each in brokerage fees for jobs in Thailand, but had not made payment yet, they said.



They were given food and drinking water before being handed over to Muang district police for legal action on charges of illegal entry and violating the emergency decree.



The three guides were to be additionally charged with human trafficking.