Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
More border crossers caught
Thailand
General

More border crossers caught

published : 11 May 2021 at 11:31

writer: Piyarat Chongcharoen

Forty-nine Myanmar job seekers caught near a village in Kanchanaburi's Muang district after sneaking across the border on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)
Forty-nine Myanmar job seekers caught near a village in Kanchanaburi's Muang district after sneaking across the border on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: An army patrol arrested 49 illegal Myanmar migrants and their three guides early on Tuesday morning near a border village in Muang district of this western province.

A patrol from the Lat Ya Task Force, guided by infomation from local informants, found the  25 men and 24 women and their three Myanmar guides hiding near Ban Pratudan, Moo 14 village, in tambon Ban Kao about 2.30am.

None of them carried travel documents.

Soldiers in PPE suits took their temperatures. None were found to have a fever.

The detainees said they had walked three days along natural trails from Dawei to the Thai border. They were to pay 13,000-20,000 baht each in brokerage fees for jobs in Thailand, but had not made payment yet, they said.

They were given food and drinking water before being handed over to Muang district police for legal action on charges of illegal entry and violating the emergency decree.

The three guides were to be additionally charged with human trafficking.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Wanted insurgent killed, 2 arrested

NARATHIWAT: One insurgent was killed and two others arrested during a clash with a ranger patrol in Bacho district on Tuesday morning, police said.

12:53
Business

Markets tumble in Asia as inflation fears haunt trading floors

Equity markets tumbled in Asian trade Tuesday following steep losses on Wall Street as investors grow increasingly worried about a surge in inflation that could force central banks to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies earlier than forecast.

12:08
World

Philippines records first 2 cases of Indian Covid variant

MANILA: The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

11:41