Wanted insurgent killed, 2 arrested

Crime scene tape surrounds the house in a village in Narathiwat's Bacho district after the clash between armed insurgents and a marine ranger patrol on Tuesday morning. One insurgent was killed, two arrested and one escaped. (Photo: Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: One insurgent was killed and two others arrested during a clash with a ranger patrol in Bacho district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Rangers from a marine task force laid seige to a house at Moo 9 village, in tambon Bacho, about 5am, following a tip-off that four members of a southern insurgent group were hiding there.



Shortly afterwards, the four men opened fire in an effort to clear the way for an escape from the back of the house, according to police. A firefight followed, lasting about 10 minutes.



After the shooting stopped, the rangers cleared the area and found a dead man behind the house. He was identified as Suraidin Katae, alias Madong, who was wanted under a warrant in a security-related case.



Two other members of the group, brothers Ku-afnan Kupama and Ku-amran Kupama, were arrested in possession of an 11mm pistol and an AK102 rifle.



The fourth insurgent, identified as Sufian Yoso, managed to escape.



One ranger was wounded. Kampol Kaewchamras, 28, was shot in the left wrist. He was admitted to Bacho Hospital.